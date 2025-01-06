Africa in 2025
This year will see several African countries consolidate their return to a growth trajectory in the aftermath of COVID, even as security challenges in the Horn and Sahel endure.
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I: The Continent will continue on its post-COVID growth path despite enduring macro challenges. Countries under IMF programs will yield mixed results from fiscal consolidation and other stabilization efforts.
(1) African economies w…