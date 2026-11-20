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I: Putting the all-important Africa-U.S. commercial relations on the map

Witney Schneidman’s memoir, This Africa Idea, presents an excellent overview of the broad contours of Africa-U.S. relations over the last four decades. Unlike most Africanists in Washington (both in government and civil society), Schneidman is among a rare class of economically-conscious people who throughout their careers appreciated the importance of expanding the scope of Africa-U.S. relations beyond the narrow lanes of humanitarian assistance and the often-times sanctimonious promotion of electoralism and “good governance.”

The few others from this era include trailblazers like Ambassador Jendayi Frazer, Dana Banks, and Rosa Whitaker.

I highly recommend This Africa Idea to readers interested in understanding Africa-U.S. relations; and, specifically, why it’s important to consider commercial relations to be a core pillar of the relationship. As I argue below, elevating Africa-U.S. commercial relations will require deliberate recruitment of more economically-literate Africanists into the U.S. foreign service and relevant congressional committees; and cultivation of specific interest groups on both sides, including electoral constituencies. It’s hard to imagine flourishing Africa-U.S. commercial diplomacy without strong institutional anchors in Washington to guide young talent and coordinate the efforts of all interested parties. Yet for too long this has been the case. As Schneidman narrates it, he basically stumbled on the commercial angle of the relationship: