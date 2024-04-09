(Energy) poverty is very bad for humans and the environment
It’s time to stop pretending that the planet will be saved by maintaining energy poverty in low-income states
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I: On the global distributive politics of climate change
Two recent news items illustrate the challenges facing low-income countries trying to escape poverty and underdevelopment in an age of climate chan…