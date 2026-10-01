An Africanist Perspective

An Africanist Perspective

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Miss Vannette's avatar
Miss Vannette
Oct 1

Your question about the positive case for Ethiopian unity stayed with me. As a Liberian, I find myself asking what people must be able to expect from a country that asks for their loyalty: safety, dignity, a future for their children and a meaningful say in how they are governed.

I would add women’s experiences to that test. When leaders choose war, who keeps children fed, cares for displaced relatives and tries to reach a clinic? Those responsibilities belong in the conversation about governance and political legitimacy, alongside women’s authority to shape the peace.

What would change if those carrying the daily costs of these decisions had more power over the decisions themselves?

Reply
Share
1 reply
Jacob Feser's avatar
Jacob Feser
7d

Thank you, Ken, for this article. As usual, the scholarly community is notably not focused on African Conflicts and Issues, and your writings on African Issues are making a difference. Your observation that the Ethiopian Elites seem almost disinterested in lasting peace is a painful truth.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ken Opalo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture