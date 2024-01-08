Recognizing Somaliland
Ethiopia is on course to break a taboo on African territorial sovereignty; and what it means for the geopolitics of the Horn and wider Red Sea region
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I: Ethiopia is very likely on the road to recognizing Somaliland. That is a big deal.
Last November I argued that Ethiopia needs both reliable access to a seaport and a green-water navy. By population (…