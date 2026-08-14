An Africanist Perspective

An Africanist Perspective

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Christopher Schollar's avatar
Christopher Schollar
1d

Yes! It is a very exciting time in South african politics. I agree that integration with Africa is a necessary step. In particular learning to embrace growth like many African countries that South African's wrongly look down on even though they clearly have unlocked the growth we so sorely need.

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Peter Kariuki Maina's avatar
Peter Kariuki Maina
1d

A very good article! South African elites should wake up from the slumber of hedging "the old development success attained pre-apartheid period". They should multiply the economic development trend and uphold Policies of multiculturalism.

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