An Africanist Perspective

An Africanist Perspective

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Mac Nzombola's avatar
Mac Nzombola
1d

These are balanced and nuanced thoughts on the issue. They capture both how Africans should view their success in changing the preferred map projection at the UN and what should come next.

On other social media platforms, where flippancy is the stock-in-trade of sharing views, I said the UN map change was of little value to Africa. Rather, the focus should have been—and should always be—on teaching children why distortions in the sizes of landmasses occur in the first place.

A map is a tool. Even in Africa, we choose different tools depending on the job. An axe is for cutting trees, a hoe for cultivating, and a bucket for fetching water. We don’t take a tool designed to do one job—and which does that job perfectly well—and then declare it inadequate because it does not perform a different job equally well.

But based on your piece, I now see value in the change, insofar as it provides one example of how Africans can influence how others see them.

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Kaleberg's avatar
Kaleberg
2d

The Mercator map was useful for navigation, particularly at sea. It's a conformal mapping so that an angle between two great circles on a globe would be the same as on a flat map. Great circles are the shortest distance between two points on a sphere, so one would like to sail a great circle route and likely have to cross meridians of longitude which are great circles as well. It wasn't a great technology, but it worked well enough.

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