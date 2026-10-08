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Dear Readers, I recently had conversations with two of my favorite podcasters — Oliver Hanney of VoxDev and Kurtis Lockhart of the Africa Urban Lab. Both episodes are linked below. I had so much fun I might even consider starting a podcast of my own soon...