What Kenyan protests tell us about economic management and the politics of reforms in African states
There is an urgent need to modernize economic management in African states. Unfortunately, so far there is little evidence that African governments are interested in structural economic change.
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I: (Young) Africans are rightfully disillusioned with formal/institutionalized politics in the region
In a recent piece over at Good Authority I highlighted two important trends that should inform our unde…