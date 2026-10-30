An Africanist Perspective

An Africanist Perspective

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Ronny Mutethia's avatar
Ronny Mutethia
1d

Insightful post Ken Opalo. We need to strengthen local think tanks to help translate and navigate local contexts better.

Telling an insomniac to “get more sleep” (without fully understanding the causes of their insomnia) is infuriating for them. It is likely to cause them less sleep

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NomdeGuerre24's avatar
NomdeGuerre24
10h

There are already more than enough political activists. What are now urgently needed are policy activists who can develop ideas and evangelize about them while being able to read and navigate the political landscape. The aim should be to develop and shop policy ideas to political players in an open access non-partisan manner. The win is in getting ideas implemented not in who does it.

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