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Book Review (3/26): The Political Economy of Rwanda's Rise (by Pritish Behuria)
On developmentalist state-building and its impacts on business-state relations.
Jul 28
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Ken Opalo
26
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Why is it so difficult (and crazy expensive) to fly within Africa?
Thinking through the economics and politics of connectivity over a vast continent
Jul 16
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Ken Opalo
161
10
41
The mechanics of building strong states in 21st century Africa
On models of state-building and their applicability to the African context
Jul 3
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Ken Opalo
175
13
52
June 2026
How Sahelian (and African) militaries can get better at fighting and winning wars
African states will continue to struggle against non-state armed actors unless the region’s militaries undertake significant organizational and…
Jun 23
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Ken Opalo
76
18
27
Book Review (2/26): How Africa Works by Joe Studwell
On the past and future of African growth and development
Jun 12
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Ken Opalo
60
5
20
May 2026
A caution against faddist approaches to industrial policy (the old industrial policy rules still apply)
It’s a good thing that World Bank is finally OK with industrial policy, but policymakers shouldn’t let themselves be constrained by the coming…
May 29
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Ken Opalo
108
21
27
March 2026
African policymakers should be clear-eyed about the short and medium term impacts of the U.S./Israel-Iran war
Policymakers should prepare for the fact that the coming shocks to have long lags; and that the cadence of global crises will likely pick up.
Mar 17
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Ken Opalo
103
3
22
February 2026
Conflict in the Horn of Africa isn’t inevitable. People can choose peace.
Ideas matter. And it's high time key players in the Horn (politicians, academics, journalists, analysts, and military strategists) chose to escape the…
Feb 28
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Ken Opalo
73
1
19
How African policymakers should prepare for the coming commodity boom
Projections point to elevated commodity prices in important sectors. Here's how African policymakers can avoid mistakes of the past.
Feb 17
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Ken Opalo
94
6
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Book Review (1/26): Mahmood Mamdani’s Slow Poison
A journey through Uganda’s stunted political development
Feb 4
44
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January 2026
The international development community isn’t adapting fast enough to official aid cuts. That’s a big problem.
On the urgent need for a pivot to spending more time trying to supporting specific countries interested in boosting their state capacity; and catalyzing…
Jan 27
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Ken Opalo
98
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Africa in 2026
The 11 trends/factors that will shape African affairs in 2026
Jan 8
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Ken Opalo
131
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© 2026 Ken Opalo
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